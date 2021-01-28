Silver Knights staff preparing to coach Golden Knights again

Silver Knights coach Manny Viveiros said he’s assuming that he and his assistants will help coach the Golden Knights again when they host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Silver Knights head coach Manny Viveiros, center left, and Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon look on from the Golden Knights bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Henderson Silver Knights’ staff is preparing for its second NHL game.

Coach Manny Viveiros said Wednesday “we’re assuming we’re going to be back on the bench tomorrow” for the Golden Knights’ 6 p.m. game Thursday against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. Viveiros and two of his assistants, along with Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon, coached the team in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Blues on Tuesday after one member of the NHL staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The coaches self-isolated, calling McCrimmon and the Silver Knights’ staff into action. The Golden Knights didn’t practice Wednesday, but the coaching reinforcements might be needed again for Thursday’s game. None of the players appeared Wednesday on the NHL’s list of those unable to practice or play because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re just fortunate enough that we’re just 30 minutes down the road here and everybody’s healthy,” Viveiros said. “That’s what we’re here for. We’re doing whatever we possibly can to help support the Golden Knights in any possible way.”

Viveiros had already concluded the Silver Knights’ training camp practice Tuesday when he was told he might be needed for the Golden Knights’ game. He and assistants Joel Ward and Jamie Heward got tested for COVID-19 — they had been tested earlier in the day as part of their camp routine — changed and arrived at T-Mobile Arena two hours before puck drop.

The group had enough experience to take the sudden news in stride. McCrimmon coached for years with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings, and his former players include Mark Stone and Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights. Viveiros was recently an NHL assistant for the Edmonton Oilers. And Ward spent 726 games on NHL benches in a playing career that concluded in 2018.

McCrimmon said having the three Silver Knights coaches there was a “godsend,” especially because in previous years the team’s American Hockey League staff wouldn’t have been a short drive away.

“A real fortunate stroke of luck that we’ve got our team right here,” McCrimmon said. “They weren’t playing, or away, or our team wasn’t away.”

The Henderson coaches are observing the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols in case they’re needed again Thursday. They didn’t take the ice with the Silver Knights for practice Wednesday to avoid contact. Instead, they watched from above at Lifeguard Arena while veteran forward Patrick Brown ran practice.

Brown, who led the team’s optional skates before camp, is expected to run Thursday’s practice, too.

The Henderson staff probably will handle the Knights’ pregame video session Thursday. The NHL staff will prepare clips to show the team, and Viveiros and his assistants will present them.

It’s uncertain how long the arrangement will last. Viveiros said he expects to be back with the Silver Knights for their first preseason game Friday, but added he’ll know more Thursday. He said it was easy to help the Golden Knights because they were prepared.

“The players were outstanding as far as knowing what they had to do,” Viveiros said. “For us, we were there just in a support role. The game plan was laid out for them.”

