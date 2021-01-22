Silver Knights to play 40 games this season, schedule released

The Henderson Silver Knights will play a 40-game season in 2021, starting with a Feb. 6 home game against the Ontario Reign at Orleans Arena.

A Henderson Silver Knights banner hangs at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson during a tour, Friday, June 26, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

This season will mark the Silver Knights’ first in the American Hockey League after the Golden Knights purchased the San Antonio Rampage and moved it to Henderson. The team will play in Orleans Arena while its new rink, the Henderson Event Center, is being built.

The Silver Knights also will play one game at T-Mobile Arena on May 8.

The Silver Knights have been placed into the Pacific Division and will play exclusively division foes. The seven other Pacific teams include the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Eagles, Colorado Avalanche, Ontario, Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Barracuda, San Jose Sharks, Stockton Heat, Calgary Flames and Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona Coyotes.

