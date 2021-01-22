Silver Knights to play 40 games this season, schedule released
The Henderson Silver Knights will play a 40-game season in 2021, starting with a Feb. 6 home game against the Ontario Reign at Orleans Arena.
This season will mark the Silver Knights’ first in the American Hockey League after the Golden Knights purchased the San Antonio Rampage and moved it to Henderson. The team will play in Orleans Arena while its new rink, the Henderson Event Center, is being built.
The Silver Knights also will play one game at T-Mobile Arena on May 8.
The Silver Knights have been placed into the Pacific Division and will play exclusively division foes. The seven other Pacific teams include the Bakersfield Condors, Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Eagles, Colorado Avalanche, Ontario, Los Angeles Kings, San Diego Gulls, Anaheim Ducks, San Jose Barracuda, San Jose Sharks, Stockton Heat, Calgary Flames and Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona Coyotes.
Henderson Silver Knights schedule
Home games at Orleans Arena
Feb. 6: vs. Ontario, 7 p.m.
Feb. 8: vs. Ontario, 5 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Bakersfield, 5 p.m.
Feb. 17: at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 19: at Stockton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20: at Stockton, 5 p.m.
Feb. 25: vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: vs. San Diego, 1 p.m.
March 5: at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
March 6: at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
March 8: at Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
March 10: at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
March 12: at Ontario, 6 p.m.
March 13: at San Diego, 5 p.m.
March 18: vs. Stockton, 7 p.m.
March 20: vs. Stockton, 1 p.m.
March 21: vs. Stockton, Noon
March 24: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
March 26: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
March 27: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
March 31: at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.
April 2: at Tucson, 7 p.m.
April 3: at Tucson, 7 p.m.
April 8: at Ontario, 6 p.m.
April 9: at San Diego, 7 p.m.
April 11: at San Diego, 5 p.m.
April 15: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
April 17: vs. Tucson, 7 p.m.
April 18: vs. Tucson, 5 p.m.
April 23: vs. Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
April 24: vs. Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
April 28: at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
April 30: at San Jose, 6 p.m.
May 1: at San Jose, 6 p.m.
May 3: at Bakersfield, 6 p.m.
May 8: vs. San Jose, 1 p.m.
May 10: vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
May 14: vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.
May 15: vs. Bakersfield, 7 p.m.