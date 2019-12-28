Sloppy Golden Knights lose to Anaheim Ducks
The Golden Knights looked sloppy coming out of their three-day holiday break and lost on the road to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights were sloppy after their three-day holiday break and lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.
The Ducks scored three goals within 97 seconds in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit. Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Max Comtois and Devin Shore scored for Anaheim. Nate Schmidt scored twice for the Knights and Jonathan Marchessault scored once.
The Knights play again at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.
Game day
Who: Golden Knights vs. Coyotes
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: AT&T Sports Net (Cox 313/1313, DirecTV 684, CenturyLink 760/1760, U-verse 757/1757, Dish 414/5414)
Radio: KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Off