Sloppy Golden Knights lose to Anaheim Ducks

The Golden Knights looked sloppy coming out of their three-day holiday break and lost on the road to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights were sloppy after their three-day holiday break and lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

The Ducks scored three goals within 97 seconds in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit. Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Max Comtois and Devin Shore scored for Anaheim. Nate Schmidt scored twice for the Knights and Jonathan Marchessault scored once.

The Knights play again at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

