41°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golden Knights

Sloppy Golden Knights lose to Anaheim Ducks

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2019 - 9:29 pm
 

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Golden Knights were sloppy after their three-day holiday break and lost 4-3 to the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.

The Ducks scored three goals within 97 seconds in the second period to erase a 1-0 deficit. Adam Henrique, Cam Fowler, Max Comtois and Devin Shore scored for Anaheim. Nate Schmidt scored twice for the Knights and Jonathan Marchessault scored once.

The Knights play again at 7 p.m. Saturday against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena.

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @GoldenEdgeRJ on Twitter.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
In this Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) ...
Unlucky 7: Worst betting bad beats of 2019
By / RJ

For the sheer amount of pain and suffering it caused in Las Vegas, the Knights’ bitter defeat to the Sharks is No. 1 on our list of the top seven betting bad beats of 2019.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61, left) celebrates a goal with Vegas Golden Knigh ...
5 gifts under the tree for the Golden Knights
By / RJ

Following an inconsistent start and injuries to key players, the Golden Knights woke up on Christmas tied in points (46) with Arizona atop the Pacific Division standings.

 
Golden Knights unveil dazzling new pregame show
By / RJ

“Part of the Knight code is to always advance and always push forward. … We really do always strive to challenge ourselves, to get better and to give the fans more reasons to keep coming back.”