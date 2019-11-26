Slumping Golden Knights lose 4-2 to Dallas Stars
The Golden Knights fell to 0-2-1 in their last three games after a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday.
Alexander Radulov scored twice, Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also had goals and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday.
The Knights are 0-2-1 in their last three games and 2-6-2 in their last 10. The Stars improved their point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).
Defenseman Shea Theodore and center Paul Stastny scored for the Knights.
Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.