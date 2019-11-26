49°F
Golden Knights

Slumping Golden Knights lose 4-2 to Dallas Stars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 25, 2019 - 8:03 pm
 

Alexander Radulov scored twice, Esa Lindell and Jason Dickinson also had goals and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday.

The Knights are 0-2-1 in their last three games and 2-6-2 in their last 10. The Stars improved their point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).

Defenseman Shea Theodore and center Paul Stastny scored for the Knights.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

