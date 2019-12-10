Snap a selfie with Golden Knights’ Chance at Ethel M

The Golden Knights are partnering with Ethel M Chocolates to help give back this holiday season.

Golden Knights mascot Chance participates in a pregame parade at The Park outside of the New York-New York before an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Guests are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Ethel M on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit the HELP of Southern Nevada toy drive.

Following the donation, guests can snap a selfie with Chance, the Golden Knights mascot, and enjoy the chocolate factory’s holiday cactus garden.

The event is free to the public and open to all ages.

