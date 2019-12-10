Snap a selfie with Golden Knights’ Chance at Ethel M
The Golden Knights are partnering with Ethel M Chocolates to help give back this holiday season.
Guests are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy to Ethel M on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit the HELP of Southern Nevada toy drive.
Following the donation, guests can snap a selfie with Chance, the Golden Knights mascot, and enjoy the chocolate factory’s holiday cactus garden.
The event is free to the public and open to all ages.
