Sources: Knights not looking to trade Original Misfit

William Karlsson’s name has come up in trade rumors recently, but the Golden Knights are not looking to trade the Original Misfit.

Does Jonathan Marchessault want a trade? Would Knights want him back?

Stanley Cup Final betting: Public all over same side in Game 1, series

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) has a shot grabbed by Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for position near the goal against Minnesota Wild center Frederick Gaudreau (89) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) battles for position near the goal against Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin (25) and goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) during the first period of game five in their Stanley Cup Playoffs first round at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) skates after the puck during the first period of Game 5 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights will explore different ways to improve their team this offseason after losing to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the playoffs.

One way they won’t do that is by trading center William Karlsson.

The Original Misfit’s name has surfaced in trade rumors recently, given the Knights would need to clear cap space if they want to make a splash when free agency begins July 1.

The team currently has $9.615 million in spending power with nine forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders under contract. Karlsson, 32, has two seasons left on the eight-year extension he signed with the Knights in 2019. The deal has an annual cap hit of $5.9 million and comes with a 10-team no-trade clause.

Moving Karlsson could help the Knights if they want to try to acquire Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner, the top free agent available this summer, or another big name. But Karlsson is not expected to be dealt, according to multiple sources.

One source said there’s “no chance in the world” Karlsson is traded. Another said there’s “zero chance” the Knights would move him.

The team’s stance makes sense. Karlsson would be a hard player to replace.

He ranks second in Knights history in goals (161), assists (235), points (396) and games played (555). He is also strong defensively, and did an excellent job of limiting Oilers superstar Connor McDavid when they went head-to-head in the playoffs.

Karlsson is coming off a frustrating year where injuries limited him to 53 regular-season games and prevented him from representing Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He was still one of the Knights’ best players in the postseason, scoring six points in 11 games.

Karlsson was also tremendous when the team won the Stanley Cup in 2023, scoring 11 goals in 22 games that playoff run.

The Knights could still try to find a different way to fit Marner onto their roster.

The 28-year-old scored a career-high 102 points this past season and received votes for the Selke Trophy for best defensive forward for the seventh straight year.

The main question surrounding Marner is his playoff production. He’s scored 741 points in 657 regular-season games (1.13 points per game), but 63 points in 70 playoff games (0.9 points per game). The Maple Leafs haven’t advanced past the second round during his nine-year tenure with the team.

Marner, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, had a $10.903 million cap hit on his previous contract and is expected to land a raise in free agency.

The Knights will need to make several moves this summer to fill out their roster.

Their pending unrestricted free agents include right wing Reilly Smith, left wing Brandon Saad, right wing Victor Olofsson, left wing Tanner Pearson and goaltender Ilya Samsonov. Defenseman Nic Hague is a pending restricted free agent and needs a new contract, which could lead to a move on the Knights’ crowded blue line.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.