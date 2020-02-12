Special teams doom Golden Knights in loss to Minnesota Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled during the second intermission and the Golden Knights were crushed by the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild crushed the Golden Knights 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.
Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who were dominant a day after they traded Las Vegas-raised left wing Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Goaltender Alex Stalock made 26 saves for his third shutout.
The Knights fell to 4-3-2 under coach Peter DeBoer. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled during the second intermission after allowing four goals on 20 shots.
