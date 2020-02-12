Special teams doom Golden Knights in loss to Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled during the second intermission and the Golden Knights were crushed by the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek, top left, celebrates his power play goal off Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Carson Soucy, left checks Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault to the ice in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Jonas Brodin, top, and Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault battle for the loose puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, left, celebrates his power play goal off Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Landing in the net is Golden Knights' Nick Holden. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Jared Spurgeon, left, scores a power play goal against Vegas Golden Knights' goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, right, in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves, center, shoves Minnesota Wild's Ryan Hartman in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Alex Stalock, right, stops a shot by Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Wild's Zach Parise, left, gets upended at the net by Vegas Golden Knights' Jon Merrill in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild crushed the Golden Knights 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who were dominant a day after they traded Las Vegas-raised left wing Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Goaltender Alex Stalock made 26 saves for his third shutout.

The Knights fell to 4-3-2 under coach Peter DeBoer. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled during the second intermission after allowing four goals on 20 shots.

