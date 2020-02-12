47°F
Golden Knights

Special teams doom Golden Knights in loss to Minnesota Wild

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2020 - 7:39 pm
 

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Joel Eriksson Ek, Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise scored power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild crushed the Golden Knights 4-0 Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center.

Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who were dominant a day after they traded Las Vegas-raised left wing Jason Zucker to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Goaltender Alex Stalock made 26 saves for his third shutout.

The Knights fell to 4-3-2 under coach Peter DeBoer. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled during the second intermission after allowing four goals on 20 shots.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

