Spectacular goals power Knights past Senators
William Carrier and William Karlsson each authored spectacular goals and the Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
Carrier scored while falling to the ice in the second period despite needing to plow through three defenders to get to the net. Karlsson spun around to shake a defender before firing an incredible backhand shot past goaltender Cam Talbot in the third.
Knights goaltender Logan Thompson defeated the Senators for the second time this season to improve to 7-1 in November. Captain Mark Stone also scored against his former team to extend his point streak to four games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
