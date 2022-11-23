54°F
Spectacular goals power Knights past Senators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 12:52 pm
 
Updated November 23, 2022 - 10:02 pm
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) breaks away with the puck during the first period ...
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) breaks away with the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) misses a pass while Senators goaltender Cam Talb ...
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) misses a pass while Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) defends the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right wing Mark ...
Senators goaltender Cam Talbot (33) misses the save on a shot by Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. At right is Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring with center Jack Eichel (9) ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after scoring with center Jack Eichel (9) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Eichel assisted Stone on the goal. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) dives for the puck while goaltender Logan Thompson ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) dives for the puck while goaltender Logan Thompson makes the save and Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) reacts during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Young Golden Knights fans slam on the boards after left wing William Carrier (28) scored a goal ...
Young Golden Knights fans slam on the boards after left wing William Carrier (28) scored a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) steals the puck from Senators right wing Alex DeBr ...
Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) steals the puck from Senators right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net during the second period of ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) skates around the net during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) deflects the puck with his skate while defensema ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) deflects the puck with his skate while defenseman Alec Martinez (23) and Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates against Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) skates against Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) prepares to make a save during the second period ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) prepares to make a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a glove save while defenseman Alec Martinez ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) makes a glove save while defenseman Alec Martinez (23) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) fight ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) fight for the puck while Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) prepares to make the save during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

William Carrier and William Karlsson each authored spectacular goals and the Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Carrier scored while falling to the ice in the second period despite needing to plow through three defenders to get to the net. Karlsson spun around to shake a defender before firing an incredible backhand shot past goaltender Cam Talbot in the third.

Knights goaltender Logan Thompson defeated the Senators for the second time this season to improve to 7-1 in November. Captain Mark Stone also scored against his former team to extend his point streak to four games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

