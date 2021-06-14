Spirits on the line between Nevada governor, Quebec premier

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and Quebec Premier Francois Legault have placed a wager on the outcome of the Golden Knights-Montreal Canadiens series.

Clark County Commission Chairman and Nevada Gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak reacts to a play during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Only in Las Vegas would the Nevada governor raise the bet over a wager between political leaders.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault proposed on Twitter that he or Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak have a photo taken of the winning team’s jersey in the Golden Knights-Montreal Canadiens NHL semifinals series.

Sisolak tweeted back to Legault that he would be willing to put a bottle of Nevada bourbon on the line against the drink of the premier’s choice.

Merci, @francoislegault! I will take that bet, but I'd like to up the ante with an exclusive bottle of @freyranch Single Barrel, Barrel Proof Bourbon up against a bottle of your choice. I look forward to a "spirited" series between the @GoldenKnights & @CanadiensMTL. #GoKnightsGo https://t.co/FQUL4ki4ha — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 14, 2021

Legault accepted the bet, saying he would send Quebec gin should the Knights beat the Habs.

J’accepte d’inclure une bouteille dans le pari! Si les @GoldenKnights gagnent la série, vous recevrez un délicieux gin québécois… All right for the bottle! If the @GoldenKnights win the series, I’ll send you a delicious bottle of gin made in Quebec! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/xpbP0Oc3ja — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 14, 2021

The Knights and Canadiens open the best-of-seven series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. The winner faces the New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup.

