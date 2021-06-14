110°F
Golden Knights

Spirits on the line between Nevada governor, Quebec premier

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2021 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2021 - 4:52 pm
Clark County Commission Chairman and Nevada Gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak reacts to a p ...
Clark County Commission Chairman and Nevada Gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak reacts to a play during a watch party for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Only in Las Vegas would the Nevada governor raise the bet over a wager between political leaders.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault proposed on Twitter that he or Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak have a photo taken of the winning team’s jersey in the Golden Knights-Montreal Canadiens NHL semifinals series.

Sisolak tweeted back to Legault that he would be willing to put a bottle of Nevada bourbon on the line against the drink of the premier’s choice.

Legault accepted the bet, saying he would send Quebec gin should the Knights beat the Habs.

The Knights and Canadiens open the best-of-seven series Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. The winner faces the New York Islanders or Tampa Bay Lightning for the Stanley Cup.

