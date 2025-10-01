79°F
Stanley Cup-winning defenseman to join select Knights broadcasts

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre B ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2025 - 10:16 am
 

Former Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez will make his broadcasting debut Wednesday on Vegas 34 when the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena.

Martinez, who was part of the Knights’ 2023 Stanley Cup championship team, will be on select broadcasts throughout the season.

Martinez will be an analyst on the team’s pregame, intermission and postgame shows.

The 38-year-old retired in April after 16 seasons in the NHL. Martinez played 221 of his 862 games with the Knights after being acquired in February 2020 from the Los Angeles Kings for two second-round picks. His toughness and sense of humor made him one of the most beloved players on the team.

Martinez had seven points in 22 games in the 2023 playoffs and scored a goal in the Knights’ 9-3 rout in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, which clinched the franchise’s first championship.

Martinez spent parts of 11 seasons with the Kings after being drafted in the fourth round in 2007. He won the Stanley Cup twice with Los Angeles and scored the Cup-clinching goal in Game 5 of the 2014 Final in double overtime against the New York Rangers.

He spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

