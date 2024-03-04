Star center returns to Knights lineup against Blue Jackets

The Golden Knights have one of their stars back in the lineup Monday as they play the Columbus Blue Jackets on the road.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jack Eichel is in the Golden Knights’ lineup Monday night.

Eichel is playing in his first game since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery. He is centering a line with left wing Ivan Barbashev and right wing Jonathan Marchessault against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Monday morning he hoped Eichel would play, but no final decision was made until after Eichel took warmups.

All parties must have been confident afterwards. Eichel was activated from injured reserve so he could return to action.

Eichel remains third on the Knights in goals (19) and points (44) despite missing 19 games. He said he kept himself busy while recovering from his injury by watching almost all of the TV series “Suits.”

He also missed hockey.

“It’s never fun sitting out watching,” Eichel said Monday morning. “You miss playing, you miss being around the guys in the locker room. I’m excited. It feels like it’s pretty close.”

Eichel said his task is simple.

“Just come in and be myself again,” he said. “Play my game, try and contribute what I can on both sides of the rink and do what I can to try to help the team win.”

Cassidy beliees Eichel’s impact will be felt all over the ice if he’s in the lineup.

“He’s killing penalties with (William Karlsson) as well as any pair,” Cassidy said. “Power play impact, another shooter, another threat. And he can make plays, obviously.

“So half will be production and then the mental part of it. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s a vocal guy and we’ve missed a bit of that.”

Adin Hill started in net for the Knights (33-21-7), who are 2-6-1 over their last nine games.

Daniil Tarasov got the nod for Columbus (20-30-10).

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.