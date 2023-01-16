Stars blank Knights in Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena

The Golden Knights lost for the third time in four games after being shut out by the Dallas Stars and former coach Pete DeBoer on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) blocks a shot by Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars celebrate after left wing Joel Kiviranta (25) scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) attempts to get the puck past Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars' Fredrik Olofsson (42) and Luke Glendening (11) celebrate after teammate Joel Kiviranta, not pictured, scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) celebrates after left wing Jamie Benn (14) scored against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dallas Stars defenseman Ryan Suter, second from right, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Goaltender Jake Oettinger posted his third shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-0 on Monday in coach Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena.

DeBoer coached the Knights for 2½ seasons before being fired in May. He was hired by the Stars in June.

Left wing Jamie Benn, right wing Joel Kiviranta, defenseman Ryan Suter and center Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas.

The Knights lost for the third time in four games and were shut out for the first time. The Stars passed them for the second-most points in the Western Conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.