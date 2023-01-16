Stars blank Knights in Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena
The Golden Knights lost for the third time in four games after being shut out by the Dallas Stars and former coach Pete DeBoer on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Goaltender Jake Oettinger posted his third shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Golden Knights 4-0 on Monday in coach Pete DeBoer’s return to T-Mobile Arena.
DeBoer coached the Knights for 2½ seasons before being fired in May. He was hired by the Stars in June.
Left wing Jamie Benn, right wing Joel Kiviranta, defenseman Ryan Suter and center Tyler Seguin scored for Dallas.
The Knights lost for the third time in four games and were shut out for the first time. The Stars passed them for the second-most points in the Western Conference.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
