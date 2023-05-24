77°F
Golden Knights

Stars captain to meet with player safety after major penalty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 7:35 am
 
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights' Jac ...
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Stars' Ryan Suter (20) watch during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Benn was issued a cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, indicating he could be facing a suspension with his team on the brink of elimination in the Western Conference Final.

Benn was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Golden Knights captain Mark Stone only 1:53 into his team’s 4-0 Game 3 loss Tuesday. The two players got tangled up, and Benn cross-checked Stone while the latter was laying on the ice.

The Knights scored on the subsequent power play to take a 2-0 lead.

“We wanted to make him pay, for sure, seeing what he did there,” center Nicolas Roy said. “I think it for sure was a major.”

The Stars followed their captain’s lead and didn’t play a disciplined brand of hockey the rest of the night. They gave the Knights six power plays in a 4-0 loss that dug them a 3-0 series hole.

“(Benn) made a mistake,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “He feels really badly about it. I don’t think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I’m not going to pile on him. He’s been a leader here for his entire career. Leads by example every day on and off the ice. Made a mistake. Fortunately Mark Stone is OK, and we’ve got to live with the consequences.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stan ...
Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior
By / RJ

The Dallas Stars president and CEO issued an apology on behalf of the team’s fans Wednesday to the Golden Knights and the NHL for their behavior in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

 
Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
RJ

Coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone are among the Golden Knights discussing the team’s 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

