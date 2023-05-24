Stars captain to meet with player safety after major penalty

The Dallas Stars captain could be facing a suspension with his team staring down elimination in the Western Conference Final.

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, is escorted by officials as Vegas Golden Knights' Jack Eichel (9) and Stars' Ryan Suter (20) watch during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. Benn was issued a cross-checking penalty and a game misconduct. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, indicating he could be facing a suspension with his team on the brink of elimination in the Western Conference Final.

Benn was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for cross-checking Golden Knights captain Mark Stone only 1:53 into his team’s 4-0 Game 3 loss Tuesday. The two players got tangled up, and Benn cross-checked Stone while the latter was laying on the ice.

The Knights scored on the subsequent power play to take a 2-0 lead.

“We wanted to make him pay, for sure, seeing what he did there,” center Nicolas Roy said. “I think it for sure was a major.”

The Stars followed their captain’s lead and didn’t play a disciplined brand of hockey the rest of the night. They gave the Knights six power plays in a 4-0 loss that dug them a 3-0 series hole.

“(Benn) made a mistake,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “He feels really badly about it. I don’t think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I’m not going to pile on him. He’s been a leader here for his entire career. Leads by example every day on and off the ice. Made a mistake. Fortunately Mark Stone is OK, and we’ve got to live with the consequences.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.