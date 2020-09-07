Stars dole out punishment to Golden Knights in Game 1

The Dallas Stars’ veteran skaters were all too happy to get physical with the Golden Knights during their 1-0 victory Sunday. The Stars finished with 49 hits to Vegas’ 47.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alec Martinez (23) is checked by Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) during the third period of an NHL Western Conference final playoff hockey game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) is checked by Dallas Stars' Joel Kiviranta (25) during the third period of an NHL Western Conference final playoff hockey game, in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nick Cousins (21) is checked by Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) is checked by Dallas Stars' Radek Faksa (12) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference final hockey game, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Dallas Stars made it clear to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday that they’re a much different opponent than Chicago or Vancouver.

The evidence was left all over the Knights’ bodies.

The Stars’ veteran skaters were all too happy to bump and bruise their counterparts throughout their 1-0 win at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, setting the tone of the series early. Dallas finished with 49 hits, while the Knights had 47.

“It was a much different game,” Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “It’s going to be a much different series. This team is a lot bigger, a lot heavier. Up and down their forward lineup they got guys that can get in on the forecheck and create space for other guys on their team. It’s a much different look.”

Neither of the Knights’ first two playoff opponents would necessarily be described as “heavy.” The Blackhawks and Canucks had plenty of young skill players still finding their way in the NHL.

That’s not the case with the Stars. Dallas is bigger, tougher and, as the Knights found out Sunday, meaner. The Stars checked someone into the boards almost every time there was a puck battle behind the net or along the wall. They weren’t afraid to send the Knights’ defensemen into the glass when they tried to start a breakout.

That physicality also showed up in front of the net, according to goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

“I think for me the biggest change (from previous series) was all the traffic they had in front of the net,” Fleury said. “They threw a lot of pucks from different angles, but everybody’s going to the net to try to screen me or tip pucks and get rebounds. For me, that was the biggest change, trying to find pucks through bodies.”

The Stars’ assertiveness was a major reason the Knights lost the possession battle. Vegas had more shot attempts at five-on-five than its opponent in every game in the first and second rounds, but Dallas had 43 attempts to the Knights’ 38.

It’s up to the Knights to respond. They will get Ryan Reaves, who led the league in hits in the regular season, back for Game 2 after he was suspended for Game 1. They will have to start dishing out punishment as much as they’re taking it.

“They’re a heavy, veteran team,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “You’ve got to work to get inside, and you’ve got to work for pucks and puck battles. They’re not going to hand you offense. You have to be willing to compete for pucks. We knew that. Vancouver defended really well, but didn’t have that heaviness that Dallas has. We know now what we’re dealing with, and it’s on us to respond to that.”

Penalty kill stays strong

One bright spot for the Knights continues to be their penalty kill. The Stars, who entered the game with the fifth-ranked power play in the postseason at 28.3 percent, were 0-for-2.

The Knights have been successful on their past 16 penalty kills.

