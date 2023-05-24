77°F
Golden Knights

Stars issue apology to Knights, NHL for fan behavior

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2023 - 7:24 am
 
Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stan ...
Dallas Stars fans yell at the referees after the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Dallas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars issued an apology to the Golden Knights and the NHL for the actions of some of their fans at American Airlines Center during Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

Fans hurled objects on the ice with 21.6 seconds left in the second period after center Max Domi was given three penalties on one play with the Stars trailing 4-0. Officials had to halt play and send both teams to their locker rooms early. Knights goaltender Adin Hill was also hit with popcorn when he came out for the third.

“Their actions were unacceptable and put the safety of the players and fans at risk,” Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts said in a statement Wednesday morning. “We take pride in providing the best experience for everyone who enters our arena. The actions of these individuals certainly do not reflect our great city, organization and loyal fan base.”

The two teams will play again at American Airlines Center for Game 4 Thursday. The Knights have a 3-0 lead in the series thanks to their 4-0 win Tuesday, and are one victory away from returning to the Western Conference Final.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

Golden Knights speak to media ahead of Dallas trip
RJ

Coach Bruce Cassidy and captain Mark Stone are among the Golden Knights discussing the team’s 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final.

