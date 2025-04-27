Start time announced for Game 5 between Knights, Wild

The start time for Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild has been announced.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) holds Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello's (36) stick during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 locally and ESPN nationally.

The series is tied 2-2 after the Knights won Game 4 in overtime, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Game 6 will be back in Minnesota on Thursday. The time has yet to be announced.

If it does go to a seventh game, that will be at T-Mobile Arena on May 3.

