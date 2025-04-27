Start time announced for Game 5 between Knights, Wild
The start time for Tuesday’s Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild has been announced.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 locally and ESPN nationally.
The series is tied 2-2 after the Knights won Game 4 in overtime, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.
Game 6 will be back in Minnesota on Thursday. The time has yet to be announced.
If it does go to a seventh game, that will be at T-Mobile Arena on May 3.
