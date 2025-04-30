73°F
Start time announced for Game 6 between Knights, Wild

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) moves across the ice against the Vegas Golden Kni ...
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) moves across the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2025 - 7:48 pm
 

Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, the NHL announced.

The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 locally.

A start time for Saturday’s Game 7 at T-Mobile Arena, if necessary, has not been announced.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

