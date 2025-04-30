Start time announced for Game 6 between Knights, Wild

The NHL has announced the start time for Thursday’s Game 6 between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) moves across the ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, the NHL announced.

The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 locally.

A start time for Saturday’s Game 7 at T-Mobile Arena, if necessary, has not been announced.

