Start time announced for Game 6 between Knights, Wild
The NHL has announced the start time for Thursday’s Game 6 between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild.
Game 6 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Minnesota Wild is set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, the NHL announced.
The game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 locally.
A start time for Saturday’s Game 7 at T-Mobile Arena, if necessary, has not been announced.
