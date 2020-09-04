Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7

This is the second straight season the Golden Knights will play a Game 7 and the second consecutive year they will play one after having a 3-1 series lead.

Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) and Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch (89) reach for the puck during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks will play Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at 6 p.m. Friday in Edmonton, Alberta. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

The Canucks won Game 6 4-0 on Thursday. This is the second straight season the Knights will play a Game 7 and the second consecutive year they will play one after having a 3-1 series lead.

They lost 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the first round last season. The loss featured a controversial major penalty on center Cody Eakin that the NHL later apologized to the Knights for.

