Golden Knights

Start time announced for Golden Knights-Canucks Game 7

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2020 - 9:31 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2020 - 9:37 pm

The Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks will play Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at 6 p.m. Friday in Edmonton, Alberta. The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network.

The Canucks won Game 6 4-0 on Thursday. This is the second straight season the Knights will play a Game 7 and the second consecutive year they will play one after having a 3-1 series lead.

They lost 5-4 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks in Game 7 of the first round last season. The loss featured a controversial major penalty on center Cody Eakin that the NHL later apologized to the Knights for.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

