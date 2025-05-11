82°F
Golden Knights

Start time announced for Golden Knights-Oilers Game 5

Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Trent Frederic (21) dur ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Trent Frederic (21) during the second period of Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2025 - 9:35 pm
 

Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

A start time for Friday’s Game 6, if necessary, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, has not been announced.

The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 after an improbable last-second victory Saturday in Game 3.

