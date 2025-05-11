Start time announced for Golden Knights-Oilers Game 5
The start time for Wednesday’s Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers has been announced.
Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
A start time for Friday’s Game 6, if necessary, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, has not been announced.
The Knights trail the best-of-seven series 2-1 after an improbable last-second victory Saturday in Game 3.