Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL
The Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers learned the start time for Game 6 of their second-round series from the NHL on Saturday.
Game 6 of the second-round series between the Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Place, the NHL announced.
The game will air on ESPN. Game 7, if necessary, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on TNT.
The Knights hold a 3-2 series lead after their 4-3 victory in Game 5 on Friday. They will advance to their fourth semifinal in six years if they can win one of the next two games.
