Golden Knights

Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2023 - 9:14 am
 
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) traps a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Nic ...
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) traps a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Game 6 of the second-round series between the Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Place, the NHL announced.

The game will air on ESPN. Game 7, if necessary, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on TNT.

The Knights hold a 3-2 series lead after their 4-3 victory in Game 5 on Friday. They will advance to their fourth semifinal in six years if they can win one of the next two games.

Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel (9) is chased by Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) during t ...
How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 5
By / RJ

The Golden Knights are back home for a pivotal Game 5 tonight and looking to bounce back from a 4-1 loss in Edmonton. Here's how to watch tonight's game.

