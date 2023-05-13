Start time for Game 6 of Knights-Oilers announced by NHL

The Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers learned the start time for Game 6 of their second-round series from the NHL on Saturday.

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell (36) traps a shot on goal by Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Game 6 of the second-round series between the Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at Rogers Place, the NHL announced.

The game will air on ESPN. Game 7, if necessary, will be 6 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena and air on TNT.

The Knights hold a 3-2 series lead after their 4-3 victory in Game 5 on Friday. They will advance to their fourth semifinal in six years if they can win one of the next two games.

