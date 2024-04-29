Start time of Knights-Stars Game 5 announced
The NHL announced the start time for Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.
Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the NHL announced.
The game, which will take place at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, will be broadcast on KMCC-34 and ESPN.
The Knights lead the series 2-1. Game 4 between the two sides is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.