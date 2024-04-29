Start time of Knights-Stars Game 5 announced

The NHL announced the start time for Game 5 of the Golden Knights’ first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) passes the puck against Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Game 5 of the first-round playoff series between the Golden Knights and Dallas Stars will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the NHL announced.

The game, which will take place at Dallas’ American Airlines Center, will be broadcast on KMCC-34 and ESPN.

The Knights lead the series 2-1. Game 4 between the two sides is at 6:30 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

