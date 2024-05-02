Start time of Knights-Stars Game 6 announced
The Golden Knights know what time they’ll be playing Friday as they try to stave off elimination against the Dallas Stars.
DALLAS — The potential last game of the Golden Knights’ season has a start time.
Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars will be at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced. The game will air on KMCC-34 and TNT.
The Knights trail the Stars 3-2 and need to win to avoid elimination.
