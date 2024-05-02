71°F
Golden Knights

Start time of Knights-Stars Game 6 announced

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15 ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15) as Miro Heiskanen (4) looks on in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin, left, is escorted off the ice by a staff member and Nils Lundkvist, ...
Graney: Sloppy, undisciplined Knights on verge of elimination
The Animal Foundation named 10 puppies at the shelter after Golden Knights players that will al ...
Animal shelter names puppies after Golden Knights players, dubbed ‘Playoff Pups’
Dallas Stars center Logan Stankoven (11) works to take control of the puck against Vegas Golden ...
Knights-Stars recap: Veteran’s unnecessary penalty proves costly
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Stanley Cup defense on brink
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 10:03 pm
 

DALLAS — The potential last game of the Golden Knights’ season has a start time.

Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars will be at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced. The game will air on KMCC-34 and TNT.

The Knights trail the Stars 3-2 and need to win to avoid elimination.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

