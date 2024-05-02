Start time of Knights-Stars Game 6 announced

The Golden Knights know what time they’ll be playing Friday as they try to stave off elimination against the Dallas Stars.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot from Dallas Stars' Craig Smith (15) as Miro Heiskanen (4) looks on in the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

DALLAS — The potential last game of the Golden Knights’ season has a start time.

Game 6 of the Knights’ first-round playoff series with the Dallas Stars will be at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena, the NHL announced. The game will air on KMCC-34 and TNT.

The Knights trail the Stars 3-2 and need to win to avoid elimination.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.