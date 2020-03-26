59°F
Stay fit with the Golden Knights during quarantine

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2020 - 1:05 pm

The Golden Knights are helping you and your family stay fit during this coronavirus quarantine.

To encourage children to stay active during this time, the Knights are releasing VGK themed worksheets every week to encourage Knights fans or all ages to keep their brains and bodies strong.

The worksheets will include activities such as word searches, crossword puzzles, word scrambles, matching games and more.

Exercise routines for both children and adults will also be available through the #VGKFitChallenge.

Children can answer questions about the Knights while doing exercises such as push-ups, sit-ups, jumping jacks and more.

The Knights are also releasing daily fitness videos on their social media to help fans stay active.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

