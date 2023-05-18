Stone, Eichel, other Knights discuss preparing for Stars
Following Thursday’s practice, several Golden Knights players spoke to the media, as well as coach Bruce Cassidy and general manager Kelly McCrimmon.
The Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Final for the fourth time in six years, where they will face former head coach Pete DeBoer and the Dallas Stars. The series begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.
Following Thursday’s practice, several players including Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, coach Bruce Cassidy and general manager Kelly McCrimmon discussed preparing for the matchup.
