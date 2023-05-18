91°F
Golden Knights

Stone, Eichel, other Knights discuss preparing for Stars

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing and captain Mark Stone (61) congratulates goaltender Adin Hill (33) a ...
Golden Knights right wing and captain Mark Stone (61) congratulates goaltender Adin Hill (33) after they won Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights are in the Western Conference Final for the fourth time in six years, where they will face former head coach Pete DeBoer and the Dallas Stars. The series begins Friday at 5:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Following Thursday’s practice, several players including Mark Stone and Jack Eichel, coach Bruce Cassidy and general manager Kelly McCrimmon discussed preparing for the matchup.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

