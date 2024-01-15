Stone hat trick lifts Knights to matinee victory over Predators

The Golden Knights got three goals from their captain in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Stone's goal, which earned him a hat trick, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after his goal at the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone (61) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate after Stone's hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) saves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Mark Stone scored three goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

It was the first regular-season hat trick of Stone’s career. It was the 12th in Knights’ history.

Luke Evangelista scored late in the second period to get the Predators (24-19-1) within 2-1. Stone responded 2:14 later with his third goal just 24 seconds before the second intermission.

Chandler Stephenson, who was questionable to play due to an illness, and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for the Knights (25-14-5). Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

