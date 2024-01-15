48°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Stone hat trick lifts Knights to matinee victory over Predators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 3:28 pm
 
Updated January 15, 2024 - 5:47 pm
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate a ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrate after Stone's goal, which earned him a hat trick, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after his goal at the bench during t ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after his goal at the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone (61) and defenseman ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), right wing Mark Stone (61) and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrate after Stone's hat trick during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) saves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights rig ...
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) saves the puck against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Mark Stone scored three goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

It was the first regular-season hat trick of Stone’s career. It was the 12th in Knights’ history.

Luke Evangelista scored late in the second period to get the Predators (24-19-1) within 2-1. Stone responded 2:14 later with his third goal just 24 seconds before the second intermission.

Chandler Stephenson, who was questionable to play due to an illness, and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for the Knights (25-14-5). Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
3
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
4
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
5
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Golden Knights return to ice after much-needed holiday break
Golden Knights return to ice after much-needed holiday break
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Final rematch ends with fireworks
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Final rematch ends with fireworks
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: ‘Heartbreaker’ after comeback
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: ‘Heartbreaker’ after comeback
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense sputters without injured star
3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Offense sputters without injured star
First-round pick to make debut with Golden Knights on Monday
First-round pick to make debut with Golden Knights on Monday
Knights, Panthers ready to renew hostilities; Karlsson out
Knights, Panthers ready to renew hostilities; Karlsson out