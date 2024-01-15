Stone hat trick lifts Knights to matinee victory over Predators
The Golden Knights got three goals from their captain in a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.
It was the first regular-season hat trick of Stone’s career. It was the 12th in Knights’ history.
Luke Evangelista scored late in the second period to get the Predators (24-19-1) within 2-1. Stone responded 2:14 later with his third goal just 24 seconds before the second intermission.
Chandler Stephenson, who was questionable to play due to an illness, and Pavel Dorofeyev each had two assists for the Knights (25-14-5). Jonathan Marchessault added an empty-net goal in the closing seconds.
