‘Surreal’: Original Misfits likely to reunite when Knights host Bruins

William Karlsson skated with Reilly Smith for the second practice in a row, a sign the Original Misfits will be back together in the Golden Knights’ lineup soon.

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center Jonathan Marchessault (81) skate to congratulate center William Karlsson (71) after he scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and center William Karlsson (71) compete for the puck with Bruins left wing Erik Haula (56) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One of the first people Reilly Smith talked to when he found out he was coming back to the Golden Knights, unsurprisingly, was center William Karlsson.

They were linemates for most of six seasons. They won a championship together. They likely know what the other is going to do on the ice before they do it.

Smith and Karlsson are back on the same team, and will soon be back to being linemates with Karlsson’s imminent return after missing the past 20 games with a lower-body injury.

Karlsson was full-contact and looked comfortable for the second straight practice Wednesday. Barring an unforeseen setback, he’s on pace to return to the lineup Thursday against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s a little bit surreal playing with Karl again,” Smith said. “Realistically, we thought that it would never happen again.”

Karlsson and Smith were a constant for six years, part of the popular “Misfit Line” along with former right wing Jonathan Marchessault.

No matter the line changes, no matter the roster turnover, Smith and Karlsson always found their way back together.

No moment captures that more than Smith’s goal in the deciding Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. A shift that lasted nearly two minutes ended with Karlsson’s pass between his legs to a cutting Smith for a 4-1 lead.

REILLY SMITH MAKES IT 4-1 VEGAS 🥵 pic.twitter.com/JCJLm19ubS — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 14, 2023

If there are two players who can reclaim their form together, it would be two “cerebral” players, as coach Bruce Cassidy calls them.

“Some of my other teams I’ve played on, you get used to automatics where you don’t have to check your shoulder too often. You know the person is going to be in the spot you want him to be in,” Smith said. “And when they’re not there, you’re like, ‘Oh, Karl would’ve been there!’”

Karlsson’s injuries

But expectations need to be tempered.

This was Karlsson’s second lower-body injury that forced him to miss time. He missed the first eight games this season after aggravating a hamstring injury that hampered him in the playoffs.

It was never confirmed if this injury, which has kept him out since Jan. 20, is related.

It’s going to take time for Karlsson to not only get up to speed, but to ensure this issue is behind him.

Smith, meanwhile, has two assists in six games since the Knights reacquired him from the New York Rangers on March 6.

While he’s regained that familiarity with many of his former teammates, there’s been an adjustment period for Smith.

He’s never been traded midseason in his career.

“I think there should be an adjustment period, but it should be less,” Cassidy said. “Because they probably speak the same language because they played so often together, that part should be seamless after a couple of games, I would think.”

Finding the right fit

This pairing is what Cassidy envisioned when Smith returned.

Cassidy likes to work his line combinations in pairs. This one was a surefire bet. Finding out who plays at right wing is the other piece of the puzzle.

Nicolas Roy appears to be getting the first crack at it. Roy, who normally plays center, has played with Karlsson and Smith before.

Cassidy pointed to the times they played together in the playoffs as part of that thinking. Another option in that spot, Brett Howden, is skating at fourth-line center.

The Knights (39-20-8) ended a four-game road trip with difficult losses in Buffalo and Detroit this past weekend.

Maybe they need some form of Misfit magic to get them going starting Thursday.

“Being able to play with him for six years, the predictability he brings on the ice, his speed through the middle, that makes my game so much easier,” Smith said. “You hope it’s seamless, and you go from there.”

Theodore back soon?

Karlsson isn’t the only one close to a return.

Defenseman Shea Theodore, who suffered a broken wrist during the 4 Nations Face-Off, was a full-contact participant at practice Wednesday.

Theodore returned to practice Tuesday in a no-contact role. He was on pace for a career season with 48 points in 55 games before the injury Feb. 12 playing with Team Canada.

Cassidy said he doesn’t anticipate Theodore being available for the Knights’ three-game homestand, but said it’s a good sign he was cleared for contact.

“He’s got to get up to speed a little bit, clear a few more hurdles,” Cassidy said. “It’d be good to have him back in the lineup hopefully soon.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Up next

Who: Bruins vs. Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV/radio: KMCC-34; KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Knights -250; total 5½