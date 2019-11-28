51°F
Golden Knights

Suspended Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov assigned to AHL

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2019 - 10:51 am
 

Suspended Golden Knights forward Valentin Zykov cleared waivers Thursday and was assigned to the American Hockey League.

Zykov was eligible to return Friday against Arizona from his 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHL Players Association Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

The Knights placed Zykov on waivers Wednesday and he could have been claimed by any of the other 30 teams.

Zykov registered two assists in the Knights’ first seven games before he was suspended.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

