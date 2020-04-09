52°F
Golden Knights

Test your Golden Knights knowledge with the Review-Journal’s quiz

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2020 - 9:15 am
 

How well do you remember the Golden Knights’ season?

The Review-Journal has devised a quiz for fans to test their knowledge while the NHL remains on pause. Questions pertain to the 2019-20 season and the events that occurred before play shut down in March.

No punches were pulled in the making of this test. Show who’s the No. 1 fan and impress everyone else!

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

