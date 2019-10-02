Test your Golden Knights knowledge with this quiz

We’ve compiled two seasons worth of Golden Knights trivia and come up with 15 questions that will test your knowledge of the local hockey team.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights left wing James Neal, not pictured, during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Every true Golden Knights fan knows that James Neal scored the first goal in team history. But who scored the first one at T-Mobile Arena?

Hint: It wasn’t defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Most of them are easy, but there are a few brain busters mixed in and some that only die-hard Medieval Maniacs will be able to answer correctly.

For example, if you knew that Tomas Nosek scored 2:31 into the first period against Arizona on Oct. 10, 2017, give yourself one point already.

Here we go, hotshot: