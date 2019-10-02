71°F
Golden Knights

Test your Golden Knights knowledge with this quiz

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2019 - 10:24 am
 

Every true Golden Knights fan knows that James Neal scored the first goal in team history. But who scored the first one at T-Mobile Arena?

Hint: It wasn’t defenseman Deryk Engelland.

We’ve compiled two seasons worth of trivia and come up with 15 questions that will test your knowledge of the local hockey team.

Most of them are easy, but there are a few brain busters mixed in and some that only die-hard Medieval Maniacs will be able to answer correctly.

For example, if you knew that Tomas Nosek scored 2:31 into the first period against Arizona on Oct. 10, 2017, give yourself one point already.

Here we go, hotshot:

