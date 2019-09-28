Third-period goal dooms Golden Knights in 3-2 preseason loss

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford scored with 8:59 left to break a tie as the Golden Knights fell 3-2 on Friday night before a crowd of 18,103 at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) battles for the puck against Los Angeles Kings' Jeff Carter (77) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Paul Stastny (26) lines up a shot against Los Angeles Kings' Jonathan Quick (32) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates with the puck past Los Angeles Kings' Ben Hutton (15) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) tries to get the puck from Los Angeles Kings' Sean Walker (61) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) moves the puck around Los Angeles Kings' Michael Amadio (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) chases after the puck as Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) skates with the puck under pressure from Los Angeles Kings' Austin Wagner (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings' Tobias Bjornfot (54) skates with the puck ahead of Golden Knights' Cody Eakin (21) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov (7) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) moves the puck against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Los Angeles Kings' Austin Wagner (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings' Austin Wagner (51) gets knocked to the ice by Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant, center, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans cheer during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) gives up a goal to Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot from Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, second from left, celebrates with teammates, from left, Max Pacioretty (67), Nate Schmidt, and Cody Eakin (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) watches the puck from Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, not pictured, fly towards the net to score a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty, third from left, celebrates his goal with Nate Schmidt (88) alongside Mark Stone (61) and Brayden McNabb during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty (67) cross-checks Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights' Paul Stastny, not pictured, during the third period of an NHL hockey gamea gainst the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' William Carrier (28) and Los Angeles Kings' Drew Doughty (8) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Los Angeles Kings' Alec Martinez (27) watch the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights' Valentin Zykov (7) battles for the puck between Los Angeles Kings' Ben Hutton (15) and Austin Wagner (51) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings' Kyle Clifford (13) celebrates his goal teammates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights' at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights’ second-to-last preseason game lived up to its “dress rehearsal” billing.

The Knights and Los Angeles Kings played near regular-season lineups and treated a home preseason record crowd of 18,103 at T-Mobile Arena to an exciting game Friday night. Kings left wing Kyle Clifford scored a tiebreaking goal with 8:59 left, sending the Knights to a 3-2 loss.

The Knights trailed 2-0 after the second period, but tied the score with 14:22 to play on a goal by defenseman Brayden McNabb. Center Paul Stastny scored the team’s first goal.

“Good job tying it up, but we can’t play like that,” McNabb said. “We’ve got a game to get ready for.”

Here’s what we learned from the loss:

1. Forward lines look set … maybe

The Knights entered the game with their forward lines apparently set, but injuries might change their plans.

Right wing Alex Tuch crashed into the end boards with 11:23 left in the second period and didn’t return. Center Cody Eakin left in the third period.

Coach Gerard Gallant said the team will know more on the status of both players Saturday.

The two forwards made up two-thirds of the Knights’ third line Friday, along with left wing Valentin Zykov. The 24-year-old played 10 games with the team last season after being claimed off waivers in December, and his forechecking has impressed in training camp.

“He’s an ox out there,” Tuch said of Zykov before the game. “He’s strong in the weight room. Plays strong on the ice. Just really good at protecting the puck.”

The Knights’ other lines included their normal top six, with William Karlsson centering Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, and Stastny playing between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. Their fourth line had Tomas Nosek at center, William Carrier at left wing and 22-year-old prospect Keegan Kolesar on the right. Kolesar was filling in for Ryan Reaves, who is still recovering from an undisclosed injury he suffered during offseason training. Reaves expects to be ready for Knights’ first game.

2. No rookies on D

If the Knights’ defensive pairs are as solidified as the forward lines, a rookie won’t play in the season opener.

Six veterans played Friday, including Shea Theodore, who left Wednesday’s game in the second period for precautionary reasons.

Theodore played on the right, a position that sparked his offense down the stretch last season, with Jon Merrill. That put the team’s previous shutdown duo — left-hander Brayden McNabb and Nate Schmidt — back together. Gallant has indicated in training camp that Schmidt would return to the right side, where he was more effective last season, after finishing on the left.

Nick Holden and right-hander Deryk Engelland formed the third pair, meaning 20-year-old Nicolas Hague, 25-year-old Jake Bischoff and 24-year-old Jimmy Schuldt watched from the press box. At least one of the three still might make the opening-day roster, but might have to wait their turn to play.

“I wanted to play a good part of our team tonight,” Gallant said. “Not all of it, but a good part of it. We got a lot out of it. Next game, we’re going to see what we’re going to do. Some of those kids might play next game.”

3. Fleury looks sharp

Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves in his second preseason game.

The 34-year-old allowed three goals, but the first was on a backdoor tap-in, the second was while he was on the penalty kill and the third was off a rebound. Fleury wasn’t perfect, but Pacioretty said the goaltender looked ready for the regular season.

“He played great,” Pacioretty said. “Really helped us out on some of the breakouts as well. He was sharp. It’s always a fun game with (Fleury) back there.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.