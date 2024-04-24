Thompson shines in net as Knights take 2-0 lead on Stars
Goaltender Logan Thompson shined in net as the Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
DALLAS — The Golden Knights are heading home feeling good.
Goaltender Logan Thompson made 20 saves and the Knights defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.
Right wing Jonathan Marchessault, defenseman Noah Hanifin and center Jack Eichel scored for the Knights.
Game 3 is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.