Time announced for Golden Knights’ Game 5 against Blackhawks

The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven Western Conference quarterfinals series 3-1.

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner (90) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter (22) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Game 5 between the Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

AT&T SportsNet will televise the game from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

