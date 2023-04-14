110°F
Golden Knights

Time of Battle for Vegas between Golden Knights, Raiders changed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated July 17, 2023 - 5:00 pm
Former Golden Knights player Erik Haula, left, leaps as he scores a home run while teammates ce ...
Former Golden Knights player Erik Haula, left, leaps as he scores a home run while teammates celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Raiders’ Darren Waller leaps for his home run as, from left, Jayon Brown, Kenyan Drake a ...
Raiders’ Darren Waller leaps for his home run as, from left, Jayon Brown, Kenyan Drake and Denzel Perryman celebrate during the Battle for Vegas charity softball game on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Battle for Vegas is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark for its fourth year.

Fans can watch players from the Golden Knights and Raiders compete in a charity softball game Saturday for “ultimate bragging rights,” according to a news release.

The players will be split into two teams, one featuring host and Knights forward Reilly Smith along with some of his teammates, and the other featuring members of the Raiders. The full team rosters will be found here.

Last year, the Golden Knights beat the Raiders 27-20. The Raiders lead the series 2-1.

New this year is a Battle for Vegas Fan Fest on July 21 and 22 at Downtown Summerlin, featuring interactive games, food, drinks and autograph signings from players. Fan Fest will take place Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Originally, gates were scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m., with the Home Run Derby at 6:30 and opening pitch at 7:30. However, extreme heat concerns have forced the start times to be moved later into the evening. Gates will now open at 5 p.m., the Home Run Derby will begin at 7 p.m. and the game will begin at 8 p.m.

Special appearances from Chance, Spruce the Goose, the Aviator and others are expected, as well as a flyover. The night will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.

Since its launch in 2019, the game has raised more than $550,000 for local charities. This year’s game will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada.

Tickets begin at $35 and can be purchased at battleforvegas.com, Ticketmaster or at the Las Vegas Ballpark ticket office.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@review-journal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

