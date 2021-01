Times for Golden Knights 2021 schedule released

Last month, the NHL released its 56-game schedule for the 2021 season, but with no official listed times. The Knights released a full schedule including times on Monday.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer on the first day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas Monday, Jan.. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Training camp for the Golden Knights began Monday, an indication that hockey is right around the corner.

Last month, the NHL released its 56-game schedule for the 2021 season, but fans were left in the dark with no official listed times. On Monday, the Knights released a full schedule including times.

The Knights will begin their season at home on Jan. 14 against the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m.

Five of the Knights’ games this season will be featured on national TV. 51 games will be aired on AT&T SportsNet and Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM will broadcast each game.

The full schedule with times is below.

January:

Jan. 14 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 16 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 18 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 20 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 22 at Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 24 at Arizona: 2 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 26 vs. St. Louis: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Jan. 28 vs. St. Louis: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

February:

Feb. 1 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 3 at San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 7 vs. Los Angeles: 12 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 9 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 11 vs. Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 14 vs. Colorado: 4 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 16 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 20 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (NBC and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 22 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 26 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

Feb. 27 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March:

March 1 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 3 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 5 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 6 at San Jose: 7:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 8 at Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 10 at Minnesota: 6 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 12 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 13 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 15 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 17 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 19 at Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 21 at Los Angeles: 3 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 25 at Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 27 at Colorado: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 29 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

March 31 vs. Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April:

April 1 vs. Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 3 vs. Minnesota: 6 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 5 at St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 7 at St. Louis: 8 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 9 vs. Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 11 vs. Arizona: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 12 at Los Angeles: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 14 at Los Angeles: 5 p.m. (NBCSN and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 16 at Anaheim: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 18 at Anaheim: 1 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 19 vs. San Jose: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 21 vs. San Jose: 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 26 vs. Colorado: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 28 vs. Colorado: 6:30 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

April 30 at Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

May:

May 1 at Arizona: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

May 3 at Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

May 5 at Minnesota: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

May 7 vs. St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)

May 8 vs. St. Louis: 7 p.m. (AT&T SportsNet and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM/1340 AM)