Tomas Hertl’s big week helps Golden Knights to 4-game win streak

The Golden Knights have won four straight and got a career game Sunday against the San Jose Sharks from forward Tomas Hertl, who earned recognition from the NHL on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl admits he still feels a bit weird playing at San Jose.

He looked just fine Sunday, registering a career-best five points on his way to being named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

The league announced the honor during a day off for the Knights (21-11-12) on Monday after Hertl helped them to a fourth straight win with two goals and three assists in a 7-2 victory over the Sharks, his former team.

They will practice Tuesday before returning to action Wednesday at the Los Angeles Kings (19-15-10).

Hertl will look to build off a big week that saw him record nine points, as he helped start the win streak with a game-winning overtime goal Tuesday in Winnipeg and wrapped it up with a career night against the team with which he spent nearly his first 11 years in the league.

“Obviously it was a decent night for me tonight, but it’s still a weird feeling,” Hertl said of playing at SAP Center. “When we play (at T-Mobile Arena), it’s fine. But here, there are a lot of memories, a lot of the same fans.”

There was nothing weird about his performance, particularly on the power play, where he had a goal and an assist on his way to tying the franchise record for points in a game.

‘Coming (his) way’

Hertl has 18 goals and 21 assists in 44 games this season, including nine points in the past four games.

“Things are just coming my way,” he said. “I’m just happy with my game. All season long, I try to be there every night, even if you’re not feeling it. It’s always nice to get a couple cookies like that.”

His first tally was a classic Hertl goal, a scrappy battle on the power play that he worked into the net.

The second showed off a rare part of his game, as he scored on a one-timer.

“I didn’t even see what had happened there,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I just heard the guys roar on the bench.”

Hertl smiled when asked about it.

“I don’t have many of those,” he said. “I’m mostly a front of the net guy, getting greasy goals. When I shot it, I was like, ‘Where is the puck?’ I didn’t expect it (to be in the net).”

Stacking wins

The Knights are finding more and more pucks going in the net recently, and Hertl, named to represent Czechia at the Winter Olympics, has been a big part of it.

Cassidy credited Hertl and other veterans in leadership roles for stepping up as the team continues to deal with injuries.

“We’ve stacked some wins together, and I think guys realize it’s the second half of the year,” Cassidy said. “First half, in terms of position or points or wins, whatever you want to call it, not happy with where we were. But we talked the other day about some of the good things we’ve done with different people in and out of the lineup. But these guys are going to take ownership of the team. That’s why they have letters on their jerseys.”

The defensive end has also played a role, along with the return of defenseman Shea Theodore to help drive the transition game.

“We’re getting In and out of our end quicker for sure,” Cassidy said. “We’re only allowing around 20 shots a game lately, so you’re not spending a lot of time in your end.”

The Knights are first in the Pacific Division by three points and are the only team in the division with a positive goal differential.

Up next

Who: Golden Knights at Kings

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

TV: TNT, HBO Max

Radio: KFLG-FM (94.7), KKGK-AM (1340)