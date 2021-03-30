Tomas Nosek becomes offensive threat for Golden Knights

Fourth-line center Tomas Nosek has been on a tear lately for the Golden Knights with two goals and five assists in his past seven games.

Four Golden Knights skaters have been playing at a point-per-game pace or better in the past seven games.

The first three are easy to guess. Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore have been three of the Knights’ best skaters most of the season.

The fourth name is more of a surprise. Fourth-line center Tomas Nosek has been on a tear lately with two goals and five assists in his past seven games, providing secondary scoring for a team that desperately needed it.

“He’s been great all year,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “He’s a valuable guy for us. He does so many little things, takes draws, kills penalties, can play up and down your lineup, center or wing. Versatile guy.”

Nosek wasn’t a lock to return to the Knights this season. He was an unrestricted free agent in the offseason when the team was facing a salary-cap crunch. But he received a raise to stay because the team valued his versatility.

The reunion didn’t go smoothly early on. Nosek’s line with left wing William Carrier and right wing Ryan Reaves didn’t carry over its play from the end of the 2020 regular season and postseason, during which the three were trusted to start games.

Nosek scored in the season opener Jan. 14, but that was it for the line for a while. Not one of the three scored again until Nosek on March 12. Before that game, Reaves and Carrier were a minus-4 at five-on-five and Nosek minus-5.

The poor stretch can be attributed partly to circumstances beyond their control. Nosek learned he tested positive for COVID-19 in the second intermission of a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 9 and didn’t play again until March 1.

The positive result came at a tricky time for his family. His wife was set to have labor induced, but they rescheduled after Nosek’s diagnosis so he could be there for the birth of his second son, Matias.

“COVID wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but my son was born, so it was a good thing,” Nosek said. “One of the greatest things in my life, so I was happy I was able to be there.”

DeBoer said it took time for Nosek to regain his form after returning, but lately he’s been better than ever. His line has been making smart plays, possessing the puck and crashing the net for deflections and rebounds. The three are back to playing a simple and physical style of hockey that has worked for them in the past.

Offense is coming because of that, and Nosek is now a plus-1 at five-on-five and has been one of the Knights’ top contributors.

“Since he’s come back from having a kid, he’s played great for us,” Carrier said. “He’s engaged in every game, and he’s creating offense, playing great defense for us. He’s deserved everything he’s got right now.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.