Tomas Nosek provides lift for Golden Knights in Game 2 win

The Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates a goal with teammates during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) gives up a goal as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek watches during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Dallas Stars goalie Anton Khudobin (35) waits as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Nosek (92) celebrates a goal with teammates during the second period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Western Conference final, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek has received sporadic opportunities this postseason. But he sure has made the most of them.

The versatile 28-year-old got his second goal and third point in seven playoff games Tuesday in a 3-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Nosek, Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy created a three-on-one in the second period, and Nosek finished off a beautiful passing play for the Knights’ final goal.

“It is what it is,” Nosek said of playing in less than half of his team’s 17 playoff games. “We have pretty good players, so I had to stay out sometimes. I just try to stay ready, keep focusing and work hard every practice, and if the chance comes, I’ll be ready and do my best.”

Nosek did more than score the third goal. He centered a fourth line that was again asked to set the tone for the Knights, who tied the best-of-seven series.

DeBoer didn’t start the group, nicknamed the “meat grinders,” for the first time all postseason in Game 1 on Sunday with right wing Ryan Reaves suspended. He went back to them Game 2 and the Knights had a much better start.

Nosek (six), Reaves (six) and left wing William Carrier (nine) combined for 21 hits. The Knights outhit the Stars 55-47 after being outhit 49-47 in Game 1.

“They’re ready to play an hour before the puck drops, and when the puck drops, you’re just opening the gate and they’re going,” Knights coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’ve had success with it. I don’t think it’s an accident that we didn’t start them last (game) and we didn’t have a great start.”

McCrimmon sells Wheat Kings

Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon has sold the Brandon Wheat Kings, the Western Hockey League team he’s been involved with for five decades. The J&G Group of Companies will take over Sept. 15.

McCrimmon played for the junior team from 1978 to 1980 and became an assistant coach in 1988. He was promoted to general manager a year later and also coached the Wheat Kings for parts of 13 seasons before joining the Knights in 2016.

McCrimmon became a minority owner in 1993 and took over as sole owner in 2001. The Wheat Kings made the playoffs in 24 of the 31 seasons after McCrimmon was named GM and also won two WHL championships.

He will remain with the team as an alternate governor.

“We believe this is the right decision,” McCrimmon said in a statement. “The game has been so good to my family, I am fortunate now to be part of a great organization in Las Vegas with the Knights, and it became apparent a succession plan was needed.”

Marchessault on Bowness

Stars coach Rick Bowness has taken a strange path to the conference final. He coached 463 NHL games from 1989 to 2004, but wasn’t a head coach again until the Stars fired Jim Montgomery in December.

Bowness was an assistant in Vancouver, Tampa Bay and Dallas in the interim. Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault worked with him with the Lightning and came away impressed.

“Probably one of the best coaches I had,” Marchessault said. “I was just there maybe for a year and a half seeing him, but the way he handled himself, how professional he is, how awesome he is off the ice as well, I really enjoyed my time around him. … I’m not surprised the Stars are in the top four right now.”

