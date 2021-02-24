Tomas Nosek returns to practice for Golden Knights

Forward Tomas Nosek was removed from the Golden Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks in the second intermission Feb. 9 after testing positive for COVID.

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and Anaheim Ducks center Rickard Rakell (67) battle for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights center Tomas Nosek (92) during training camp on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Forward Tomas Nosek practiced with the Golden Knights on Wednesday for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19.

Coach Pete DeBoer did not say after practice whether Nosek will play Thursday at the San Jose Sharks.

Nosek was removed from the Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 9 during the second intermission after his positive test was discovered. He was placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols the following day and has been there since.

No additional Knights players have entered the protocols after Nosek. The Ducks have not had a player enter, either.

The NHL introduced new COVID-19 measures after Nosek’s positive test in the hopes of avoiding a similar situation midgame. That includes rapid testing for players on game days.

Nosek, 28, has one goal in 10 games. His second son, Matias, was born during his time away from the team.

