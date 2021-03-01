Tomas Nosek’s return shakes up Knights’ lineup

Tomas Nosek will play his first game since testing positive for COVID-19 when the Knights take on the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Golden Knights will welcome Tomas Nosek back to the lineup Monday for the first time since he tested positive for COVID-19.

Nosek was removed from the Knights’ game against the Anaheim Ducks during the second intermission Feb. 9 after his positive test was discovered. He cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Feb. 23.

“It’s been a tough start for sure after the COVID, but I’ve been skating for more than a week so I think I’m back in it,” Nosek said. “I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Nosek’s battle with COVID-19 came at a particularly tough time for him and his family. His wife was scheduled to have labor induced soon after his positive test, so they rescheduled so he could be there for the birth of his second son, Matias.

“It was obviously one of the happiest moments in my life,” Nosek said. “It’s a great feeling to become a dad again.”

Nosek’s return at fourth-line center prompted a shakeup in the Knights’ bottom six. Rookie Keegan Kolesar will move to third-line right wing and forward Nicolas Roy will be a healthy scratch.

Kolesar has three points in 14 games. He also has 11 scoring chances at five-on-five the last seven games, tied for third-most on the Knights. Roy has two points in 17 games.

“(Kolesar’s) made it so you can’t take him out of the lineup,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “It’s the job of the guys coming in to do exactly what Keegan’s done and make those decisions as difficult as possible. As difficult as it was, it was really easy based on how he’s played. That’s a credit to him.”

Goaltending update

The Golden Knights’ three goaltenders at their morning skate Monday were Marc-Andre Fleury, Oscar Dansk and Logan Thompson.

Dansk was back after playing three games with the Silver Knights and going 3-0. Thompson was on the taxi squad after serving as the Golden Knights’ backup Saturday. He also was named the American Hockey League’s goaltender of the month Monday after going 4-1 with a 1.81 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage his first five games.

The Knights are still awaiting the return of Robin Lehner, who has not skated with the team since Feb. 9 because of an upper-body injury. DeBoer said Monday there is “no timeline” for the type of injury Lehner has.

“It’s all based on symptoms and becoming symptom-free,” DeBoer said. “I can just tell you that it’s heading in a positive direction and hopefully we’ll see him soon.”

Getting to know the Wild

The Knights and the Wild will meet for the first time Monday, but they’re about to get real acquainted with one another.

The two teams will play each other four times in six days starting Monday. Minnesota was the only West Division team the Knights had not played previously.

The Wild have raced out to a hot start thanks in part to rookie left wing Kirill Kaprizov, the Calder Trophy favorite, and improved goaltending. Minnesota was 29th in team save percentage last season but ranked fifth this year entering Monday.

“They’ve got a sneaky, deep lineup,” DeBoer said. “This is definitely going to be, for me, one of the four teams standing come playoff time and it’s a great test for us.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.