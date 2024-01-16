Top dog: Golden Knights sign puppy to ‘Team Dog Contract’

The puppy is being trained by the nonprofit America’s VetDogs, which supplies service dogs to veterans in need.

There’s a new top dog on the Golden Knights.

The Knights signed Maverick, a nine-week-old male yellow Labrador retriever, to an 18-month “Team Dog Contract” on Tuesday.

Maverick will be trained by the Knights and America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans in need.

His name was selected from among thousands submitted by Golden Knights fans.

Maverick will make his first public appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Friday during the Knights’ game against the New York Rangers.

Maverick is also the president of the free-to-join VGK-9 Club. The new club was created for dog-loving Knights fans. He will also appear at select home games, City National Arena practices and other events.