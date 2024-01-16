58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Top dog: Golden Knights sign puppy to ‘Team Dog Contract’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 16, 2024 - 2:07 pm
 
Maverick, who is being trained to be a service dog by the nonprofit America's VetDogs, was sign ...
Maverick, who is being trained to be a service dog by the nonprofit America's VetDogs, was signed by the Golden Knights to a "Team Dog Contract." (Vegas Golden Knights)

There’s a new top dog on the Golden Knights.

The Knights signed Maverick, a nine-week-old male yellow Labrador retriever, to an 18-month “Team Dog Contract” on Tuesday.

Maverick will be trained by the Knights and America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans in need.

His name was selected from among thousands submitted by Golden Knights fans.

Maverick will make his first public appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Friday during the Knights’ game against the New York Rangers.

Maverick is also the president of the free-to-join VGK-9 Club. The new club was created for dog-loving Knights fans. He will also appear at select home games, City National Arena practices and other events.

MOST READ
1
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
2
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
3
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
4
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
Beloved Chinatown dumpling spot expands to south Vegas — and far east
5
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury defends the net against the New York Islanders duri ...
Former Golden Knights goalie makes NHL history
By Dave Campbell The Associated Press

Marc-Andre Fleury took sole possession of second place with his 552nd win in the NHL, posting his 74th career shutout as the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders.

More stories
Here’s where the Raiders’ general manager, coaching search stands
Here’s where the Raiders’ general manager, coaching search stands
Mirage begins replacing volcano with mountain for Super Bowl attraction
Mirage begins replacing volcano with mountain for Super Bowl attraction
‘We still need more doctors’: Medical university in Summerlin expanding campus
‘We still need more doctors’: Medical university in Summerlin expanding campus
Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenage girl trapped after car crash
Hulk Hogan helps rescue teenage girl trapped after car crash
Golden Knights center undergoes surgery, out week to week
Golden Knights center undergoes surgery, out week to week
Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting
Coroner IDs man killed in southeast valley shooting