Top dog: Golden Knights sign puppy to ‘Team Dog Contract’
The puppy is being trained by the nonprofit America’s VetDogs, which supplies service dogs to veterans in need.
There’s a new top dog on the Golden Knights.
The Knights signed Maverick, a nine-week-old male yellow Labrador retriever, to an 18-month “Team Dog Contract” on Tuesday.
MAVERICK HAD THE BEST DAY EVER AND MET THE TEAM
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 16, 2024
Maverick will be trained by the Knights and America’s VetDogs, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to veterans in need.
His name was selected from among thousands submitted by Golden Knights fans.
Maverick will make his first public appearance at T-Mobile Arena on Friday during the Knights’ game against the New York Rangers.
Maverick is also the president of the free-to-join VGK-9 Club. The new club was created for dog-loving Knights fans. He will also appear at select home games, City National Arena practices and other events.