Trio of Golden Knights injured players doubtful ‘in the near future’

The Golden Knights aren’t sure when three of their most important injured players will be available again.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) is congratulated by Max Pacioretty (67) after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday it’s “doubtful” goaltender Robin Lehner, left wing Max Pacioretty and right wing Reilly Smith will play “in the near future.”

The trio are some of the most important players on the Knights’ lengthy injury list. Lehner (lower-body) and Smith (undisclosed) have missed the team’s last four games. Pacioretty has been out the last two after exiting a 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh on March 11 in the second period.

All three will not play Thursday against the Florida Panthers. DeBoer said there’s some “ambiguity” in regards to when any will be available again. That could affect the Knights’ plans before Monday’s trade deadline.

“It’s a case where some of those guys are going to skate, see how it is and either it could be week to week or it could be day to day,” DeBoer said. “There’s that much of a swing in some of those cases.”

The Knights do have a chance to get two players off injured reserve Thursday. Center Brett Howden (undisclosed) and left wing Mattias Janmark (upper-body) participated in the team’s morning skate. DeBoer said both have a chance to play.

Defenseman Nic Hague (undisclosed) is out against the Panthers.

The Knights’ remaining injured players are captain Mark Stone (back), defenseman Alec Martinez (facial laceration) and defenseman Brayden McNabb (undisclosed). Defenseman Ben Hutton is in COVID-19 protocol.

”There’s no hiding from the fact that the injuries start to wear on everybody mentally,” DeBoer said. “You walk in, there’s another guy down. That’s something you have to overcome.”

