Tune into this new radio station for Golden Knights games

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the third period of the game on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wanting to listen to Golden Knights games should change their presets beginning Saturday.

The team’s radio broadcast has moved to KFLG-FM (94.7) as of Thursday. That is where Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames, and all games moving forward, can be found.

KKGK-FM (98.9), the Knights’ radio home since their inaugural season, now belongs to HANK-FM country music, which was the previous home to 94.7.

“The transition to 94.7 FM is expected to bring increased signal strength, offering fans an upgraded and more reliable listening experience,” the team said in a statement. “The broadcast will now include an HD signal, expanding coverage throughout the Las Vegas Valley and giving listeners more ways to access Golden Knights programming.”

Fans can also find the broadcast on KOMP-FM (92.3 HD2).

On-air personalities will remain the same with Dan D’Uva and Gary Lawless calling the games, Ryan Wallis and Daren Millard hosting the Insider Show, and Wallis leading coverage during pregame, intermission and postgame.

The AM broadcast remains unchanged on KKGK (1340).

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.