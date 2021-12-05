72°F
Two injured Golden Knights centers return to practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2021 - 10:33 am
 
Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick (41) skates with the puck during the first on-ice day of training camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two injured Golden Knights centers started skating with the team again Sunday.

William Karlsson and Nolan Patrick participated in the Knights’ morning skate before their game against the Calgary Flames. Karlsson was a full participant and Patrick wore a red non-contact jersey.

Karlsson hasn’t played since breaking his foot Oct. 29 against the Anaheim Ducks. Patrick last appeared Oct. 22 against the Edmonton Oilers before suffering an upper-body injury. Both players were on injured reserve Sunday morning.

Karlsson has one goal and two assists in eight games. Patrick has one goal in four games.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

