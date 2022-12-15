U.S., Canada bring women’s hockey rivalry to Las Vegas

The U.S. and Canada will face off Thursday night at the Dollar Loan Center as part of a seven-game rivalry series between the women’s hockey rivals.

Members of the U.S women's national hockey team practices at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hayley Scamurra (16) of the U.S women's national hockey team looks on during practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Forward Hannah Brandt (20) of the U.S women's national hockey team moves the puck past forward Taylor Heise (27) during practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goaltender Aerin Frankel of the U.S women's national hockey team defends the net during practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lacey Eden of the U.S women's national hockey team practices at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Megan Keller (5) and Hilary Knight (21) of the U.S women's national hockey team embrace at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kali Flanagan of the U.S women's national hockey team passes the puck practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Caroline Harvey of the U.S women's national hockey team passes the puck during practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goaltender Maddie Rooney of the U.S women's national hockey team defends the net during practice at Lifeguard Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Henderson. The team is slated to face Canada in a rivalry match Thursday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The marquee matchup in women’s hockey is about to grace one of the fastest-growing markets in the sport.

The U.S. and Canada will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar Loan Center as part of their rivalry series, which takes their games across both countries to create fans and prepare for their showdowns in the World Championships and Olympics.

The U.S. leads 3-0 in the seven-game series.

It’s notable that such an important game is happening in Las Vegas. Girls hockey is spreading fast locally. Bringing a historic clash to the valley can only help that continue.

“It’s just another community that’s grown in the last few years of hockey,” said U.S. forward Amanda Kessel, a four-time gold medalist. “It’s always nice to keep expanding the game. We don’t get out this way that often, so it’s really cool to see it.”

The U.S. and Canada have long been the two best teams in the sport.

They’ve met in a gold-medal game 26 times between seven Olympics and 21 World Championships. No other country has won either competition. The U.S. has two golds from the Olympics and nine from the World Championships. Canada has five and 12.

But a gold medal doesn’t have to be at stake to bring out the best in each team.

“It’s always the same,” said U.S. defenseman Caroline Harvey, a three-time silver medalist who plays at the University of Wisconsin. “It’s always so intense. We’re rivals, so we hate each other.”

That animosity should result in an exciting game Thursday. It will also give local fans a chance to see the world’s best players.

The Golden Knights are taking advantage of the opportunity.

They had members of the U.S. team participate in a skills clinic Monday with some of their Vegas Jr. Golden Knights girls players. The Knights also purchased a ticket to the game for everyone registered in their girls youth hockey program.

It’s an area they’ve expanded through the years. Nevada had 67 female hockey players in 2016-17, according to USA Hockey. There were 523 registered female players statewide last season.

“They may not have another opportunity to see us,” said Kessel, whose brother Phil plays for the Knights. “Maybe it really inspires a few and they end up on this team one day.”

The U.S.’s hope would be to spark those dreams with a win and sweep of the rivalry series. But the team knows it won’t be easy.

The first win was 4-3 in a shootout Nov. 15, and the second was by one goal two days later. The third matchup Nov. 20 was a one-goal game in the third period until forward Hilary Knight, who has three goals and six points in the series, scored with 7:37 remaining.

Canada has had nearly a month to stew over those three losses. The U.S. is expecting a response when they meet Thursday.

“Especially since we beat them the last three times, I think to expect an even tougher battle,” Harvey said. “They’re out to get us. They want to get one back on us.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.