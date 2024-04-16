‘Vamos Knights’: New Golden Knights mural celebrates Latino culture

After reaching the playoffs in search of the second championship in a row, the Golden Knights developed a new mural in the Arts District in honor of last season’s championship.

The event on Monday morning, where local and sports authorities revealed the mural, was made in honor of the significance of the Hispanic community for the team.

“This mural and its location capture perfectly the significance of art and food in Hispanic and Latino culture,” said Vegas Golden Knights President & CEO Kerry Bubolz. “The Vegas Golden Knights are proud to play a significant part in the culture of the Hispanic and Latino community in our city. We thank the artists for their efforts in portraying that.”

According to a press release from the team, the mural was designed by a team of local artists and was directed by Anthony Ortega.

“I tried to make it as hockey with Hispanic vibes as possible,” Ortega said.

“I tried to find a nice balance between the imagery and I ended up landing on the mascot as the image, and I just wanted it to be fun, bright, inviting, but also fit the vibe of the restaurant.”

“For us to continue with a second big mural in the Arts District for the Vegas Golden Knights and for it to be an all-Hispanic team, that’s just like, that really root us in the community of the art community, of the sports community, of just Vegas in general. Is really cool,” said Sara Godbout, one of the artists who worked with the mural.

The mural includes “Chance” with his shirt in honor of Hispanic heritage, the Stanley Cup, the phrases in Spanish “Vamos Knights” and “Los VGK campeones 2023”, and details inspired by Hispanic icons such as the marigold and the Sol de Mayo.

“We are grateful for their time and talents, and appreciate Casa Don Juan for the space and the warm welcome today as we continue to celebrate Fan Appreciation Week,” said Benjamín Thomas, director of Marketing and Latin Outreach for the Golden Knights.

Casa Don Juan is located in the 1204 S Main Street, in Las Vegas.