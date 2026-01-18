Vegas Golden Knights trade for Rasmus Andersson, star D from Flames

The Vegas Golden Knights trade for defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames. Zach Whitecloud is expected to be in the deal.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) handles the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

The Vegas Golden Knights have done it again: They have acquired defenseman Rasmus Andersson from the Calgary Flames according to multiple reports.

TSN was first to report it.

Vegas Golden Knights trade details

The Knights are sending defenseman Zach Whitecloud and defenseman prospect Abram Wiebe to the Flames, as well as their 2027 first-round pick, a source confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Calgary is also receiving the Knights’ second-round pick in 2028 that will become a first-round pick if the Knights win the Stanley Cup this season.

Who is Rasmus Andersson?

Andersson, 29, is a pending unrestricted free agent and was the top trade target available heading into March’s trade deadline. He’s in the final year of a six-year, $27.3 million contract.

The Knights are acquiring Andersson on 50 percent retention of his $4.55 million cap hit.

Andersson has 30 points in 48 games this season and was the best puck-moving defenseman available on the market.

Why did Knights trade Rasmus Andersson?

It’s the second time in three years the Knights and Flames have struck a blockbuster involving a defenseman. The Knights acquired Noah Hanifin in March 2024 the week of the trade deadline for a conditional first-round pick, defenseman Daniil Miromanov and a third-round pick.

The Flames could own the Knights’ next three first-round picks if the Knights win the Stanley Cup this season.

Hanifin was also a pending UFA that year, but the Knights signed him to an eight-year, $58.8 million extension a month later.

There is no extension in place for Andersson right now. However, he’s been linked to the Knights dating back to the offseason when Andersson’s name first surfaced in trade rumors.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

