Vegas Golden Knights embarrassed in 7-1 loss to Senators

The Vegas Golden Knights tied their franchise mark for the largest margin of defeat with a 7-1 road loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner ‘not looking back’ ahead of return to Toronto

Golden Knights give Mitch Marner a win in his return to Toronto

Golden Knights defensemen ‘mesh’ well as top pair since McNabb injury

Ottawa Senators' Dylan Cozens (24) watches his shot go in the net behind Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) as Ben Hutton (17) defends, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Vegas Golden Knights followed their most inspired effort of the season with one of their worst in franchise history, a 7-1 drubbing by the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Two days after the Knights said they wanted to win for Mitch Marner in his return to Toronto, the Knights put together a disoriented performance against the 15th-ranked team in the Eastern Conference.

It’s tied for the worst margin of defeat in Knights history. They’ve lost by six goals four other times.

It’s the first time the Knights have lost in regulation in Ottawa (7-1-1).

Defenseman Rasmus Andersson scored his first goal as a member of the Knights with 4:55 remaining to end Ottawa goalie Mads Sogaard’s shutout bid.

Adin Hill tied a career-high of seven goals allowed — four on 17 shots through two periods — as the Knights (25-14-12) dropped to 1-2 on the four-game road trip.

It was the second time on the road trip the Knights trailed 4-0 after two periods. They rallied to lose 4-3 in Boston on Thursday.

Forget any thought of a comeback this time.

The Knights (25-14-12) played their third game in four days, but the Senators (24-21-7) were playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing 4-1 to Carolina at home.

Marner was awarded a penalty shot 1:36 into the game but failed to get a shot off.

The Knights were disoriented the rest of the way. Puck management was lackluster. They had trouble getting through the neutral zone.

They had a five-on-three power play for 37 seconds at the end of the period but couldn’t find an answer past Ottawa goalie Mads Sogaard.

Ottawa scored twice in 16 seconds in the second on goals from Dylan Cozens and Jordan Spence. Stephen Halliday scored his second career goal to push the lead to four.

The Senators tacked on two more goals in 43 seconds in the third from Cozens and Halliday.

Captain Mark Stone had his franchise-record 14-game point streak come to an end. Jack Eichel’s point streak also ended at 11 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.