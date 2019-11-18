Vegas Golden Knights fans shut out of free doughnuts for now

In a case of poor timing, the new owners of the three Krispy Kreme outlets in the Las Vegas Valley closed the stores Monday to install new cash registers and IT cabling.

Todd Levings of Las Vegas showed up to the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road to claim his free doughnuts on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, but the store was closed. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A worker at the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019, explains to customers that the free doughnuts offer with a Golden Knights shutout win will not be available until Tuesday and Wednesday this week. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Letter posted on the door of the Krispy Kreme store at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road on Monday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Krispy Kreme processors Sandra Nunez, left, and Kiley Burrell tell a Golden Knight fan that the store is closed at the Krispy Kreme store at 9791 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored through Sunday for the Eastern location. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Krispy Kreme processors Sandra Nunez tells a Golden Knight fan that the store is closed at the Krispy Kreme store at 9791 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored through Sunday for the Eastern location. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Golden Knight fans drive up to the Krispy Kreme store at 9791 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, but the store was closed. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored through Sunday for the Eastern location. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Golden Knight fans drive up to the Krispy Kreme store at 9791 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson on Monday morning, Nov. 18, 2019, but the store was closed. Company officials said the promotion with the Golden Knights win will be honored through Sunday for the Eastern location. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Call it a case of doughnuts delayed but not denied.

Vegas Golden Knights fans showed up en masse at three Krispy Kreme outlets in the Las Vegas Valley early Monday, ready to collect on a special promotion offering free doughnuts to anyone who attended Sunday’s home shutout of the Calgary Flames by the Knights.

But when the fans arrived with ticket stubs in hand, they got shut out, too.

“They are closed,” a disappointed Knights fan, Homero Gonzalez, said in the parking lot of the Krispy Kreme at 7015 W. Spring Mountain Road.

“I came here because I went to the Golden Knights game (Sunday) night and I thought I was going to get free doughnuts for work, and I was going to take them to the office,” said Gonzalez.

Turns out the three Krispy Kreme outlets in the Las Vegas Valley recently changed ownership. And, it just so happens Monday morning was the time chosed by the new owners to install their new cash registers and IT cabling. It was a case of unfortunate timing that the shutdown occurred on the morning after the shutout of the Flames.

“I personally talked to about 100 to 150 customers,” said Kurt Kuyper, president of W.K.S. Krispy Kreme, the new owner of the Las Vegas outlets.

Kuyper said the stores were scheduled to reopen at 4 p.m. Monday and that the promotion would be honored to anyone who attended Sunday’s game. He said Krispy Kreme would honor the free doughnuts promotion through next Monday.

“We are letting everyone know who comes by the store that it is an unfortunate turn of events … and if there is a shutout in the future we will take care of it as well with no interruptions,” Kuyper said. “This is a hiccup.”

Knights fans seemed to take it all in stride. There was some disappointment but also a lot of understanding. Customers were greeted with a sign on the door saying Krispy Kreme was closed because “we are installing new computers, cash registers and security equipment.”

Knights fans Susan Kennedy and Dave Poz didn’t let the denial of doughnuts sour their day, or deter their team spirit.

“Go Knights go,” Kennedy said. “This is our closest Krispy Kreme. We came for our free doughnuts because of Andre Fleury. Go Knights go!”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.