Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donates to Nevada COVID-19 aid

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and the Vegas Golden Knights foundation donated $1 million to the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recover Task Force on Friday.

The money will go towards purchasing necessary supplies like surgical masks, respirator masks, medical gloves and medical gowns as well as supporting other initiatives that will help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nevada.

“We are all in this fight together,” the Knights said in a statement. “We are beyond grateful for the tireless efforts, courage and compassion that the entire medical community has demonstrated during these challenging times. These contributions will especially support those medical workers on the front lines battling the pandemic here in Nevada. They are true everyday heroes. And just like they support us, we want to support them.”

