Vegas Golden Knights gallant comeback falls short in loss to Boston Bruins
The Vegas Golden Knights tallied three third-period goals but came up short in a road loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden.
BOSTON — The Vegas Golden Knights’ miraculous third-period comeback fell short in a 4-3 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night to begin a four-game road trip.
Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the third to trim a 4-0 deficit to one, but couldn’t find the equalizer. Akira Schmid made 24 saves.
The Knights (24-13-12) finish the second leg of the back-to-back Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Mitch Marner’s return.
Boston scored three goals in 54 seconds in the first period, two of them on the power-play, following a high-sticking double minor on Hertl.
Bruins winger Tanner Jeannot scored 24 seconds later off a turnover from defenseman Ben Hutton to give Boston a 3-0 lead.
Bruins forward David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists.
Schmid made 12 saves in a first period when the Bruins outshot the Knights 15-4.
Captain Mark Stone had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise record 13 games.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
