Vegas Golden Knights gallant comeback falls short in loss to Boston Bruins

The Vegas Golden Knights tallied three third-period goals but came up short in a road loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday at TD Garden.

‘He’s a gamer’: Knights defenseman eager to reunite with Rasmus Andersson

Mitch Marner ready for ‘emotional night’ in return to Toronto

What’s the hold up on Rasmus Andersson joining the Golden Knights?

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) jumps on the puck while pressured by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alexander Holtz (26) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) looks at the puck on a goal by Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic, right, is dropped to the ice by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) during a fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) is dropped to the ice by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) during their fight in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, rear, fights Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) drops his stick to the ice as Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) lines up a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) is congratulated by David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center Alex Steeves (21) tries to skate around Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jeremy Lauzon (5) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) tries to hang onto the puck while pressured by Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) leaps out of the way of a shot by teammate Elias Lindholm (not shown) which gets past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) for a goal, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) celebrates after his goal against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — The Vegas Golden Knights’ miraculous third-period comeback fell short in a 4-3 to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday night to begin a four-game road trip.

Jack Eichel, Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev scored in the third to trim a 4-0 deficit to one, but couldn’t find the equalizer. Akira Schmid made 24 saves.

The Knights (24-13-12) finish the second leg of the back-to-back Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Mitch Marner’s return.

Boston scored three goals in 54 seconds in the first period, two of them on the power-play, following a high-sticking double minor on Hertl.

Bruins winger Tanner Jeannot scored 24 seconds later off a turnover from defenseman Ben Hutton to give Boston a 3-0 lead.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists.

Schmid made 12 saves in a first period when the Bruins outshot the Knights 15-4.

Captain Mark Stone had an assist to extend his point streak to a franchise record 13 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.